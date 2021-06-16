Man wanted following police organised crime sting targeting encrypted Anom phone users

TODAY |

Police are hunting a man over its operation targeting users of encrypted Anom phones. 

Dwight Fatu. Source: NZ Police

There are warrants out for the arrest of Dwight Percival Fatu, 50, who has links to the Waikato and Auckland. 

Earlier this month, a global crackdown on organised crime saw New Zealand Police arrest a total of 36 people from gangs the Waikato Comancheros, Waikato Mongrel Mob and Head Hunters. 

More than $5 million in assests and cash was restrained. 

As part of Operation Trojan Shield, an FBI encrypted app called Anom allowed police to look over the shoulders of criminals as they discussed hits, drug shipments and other crimes.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is asked to call 105, quoting Operation Equinox and file number 201016/5636.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

