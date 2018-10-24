TODAY |

Man wanted after police car set ablaze outside officer's home in Palmerston North

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

The description of a man wanted over the torching of a police dog squad vehicle in Palmerston North early this morning has been released.

The man has been described as being of slim build and standing at around 178cm tall, police said.

He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident, and was seen riding a black BMX-style bike.

The vehicle, which was empty at the time, was found alight in the Awapuni area just after 4.30am.

It is understood the car was parked up at an officer’s address, when it was found alight.

No animals were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information has been advised to contact Palmerston North police on (06) 351 3600, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Motorcross.

'An absolutely beautiful young person' - motorcross community mourns death of teen who died from injuries in event

Woman charged with murder over death of baby in Motueka
It comes after concerns over braking issues.

Lime Scooters allowed to continue operating in Christchurch for another year after brake issues assurance

Man robs Tauranga service station at knife point