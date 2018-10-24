Man wanted after police car set ablaze outside officer's home in Palmerston North

The description of a man wanted over the torching of a police dog squad vehicle in Palmerston North early this morning has been released.

The man has been described as being of slim build and standing at around 178cm tall, police said.

He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident, and was seen riding a black BMX-style bike.

The vehicle, which was empty at the time, was found alight in the Awapuni area just after 4.30am.

It is understood the car was parked up at an officer’s address, when it was found alight.