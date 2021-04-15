TODAY |

Man wanted after Motueka shooting arrested by police

Police have arrested a man who was wanted after a firearms incident in Motueka left one person hospitalised on Tuesday.

A man has been flown to hospital after the incident at the top of the South Island. Source: Sammie Cross

Police say the 33-year-old was apprehended safely and without incident in the vicinity of Woodend on State Highway 1 north of Christchurch following a planned traffic stop this morning.

“We very much appreciate the support and assistance from the Motueka and wider Nelson Bays communities.

"We are very aware of the concern that such incidents cause," Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Paul Borrell says.

Yesterday, police issued a warning to the public to avoid Jahdai Kennard who they believe is connected to the shooting.

Jahdai Kennard Source: NZ Police

The shooting unfolded just after 1pm on Tuesday, leaving another man hospitalised in moderate condition.

"Final inquiries in relation to the Motueka incident are still being completed which will enable appropriate charging decisions to be made," police say.

