Man walking dogs in Christchurch critically injured in apparent hit and run

A man walking his dogs was critically injured in an apparent hit and run in Christchurch's eastern suburbs overnight.

The 30-year-old man left his Dallington home at about midnight to take his two dogs for a walk and was found on the north side of the Gayhurst Road bridge in a critical condition at 2.30am, said Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson.

His two dogs were located nearby unharmed. The man remains in Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Mr Anderson is appealing for witnesses and for the driver to come forward.

"Police believe that the driver of the vehicle that hit the man would be certain that they hit something substantial and now that they have had time to reflect on what has happened we would like them to contact us," he said.

"We would like to appeal to the public for sightings of the man walking the dogs in the Dallington area in the hours after midnight, and to anyone who witnessed what happened to the man for him to sustain these injuries."