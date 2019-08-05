Man, two vehicles sought by police after after man assaulted in Auckland's Flat Bush

A man and two vehicles are being sought by police after a man was assaulted in south-east Auckland last month.

A man was walking to his car on Cooladawson Road, Flat Bush, when he was assaulted by another man on July 9 just after 5pm, Counties Manukau East CIB Detective Sergeant Veronica McPherson said in a statement.

At this stage, police believe the assault was unprovoked.

The victim was hospitalised following the assault but has since been discharged. The man is still recovering from his injuries.

Police are now releasing images of the two vehicles being sought over the case, Ms McPherson said.

The first vehicle is a grey or silver car, believed to be a late model Nissan Dualis, which was carrying one of the men involved in the incident.

The second vehicle was described only as white, with two women inside.

A white vehicle, far left, is being sought by police following an assault in Flat Bush last month. Source: NZ Police

One of the people involved in the assault has been described as a man of either Māori or Pacific Island descent, and with a heavy build. He was wearing a white top with a dark-coloured sling bag across his back.

A man is being sought in relation to an assault in Flat Bush last month. Source: NZ Police

Police would also like to speak to a man who may assist police with their investigation. He was wearing a yellow hi-viz jacket and was walking nearby at the time of the incident.

"Our inquiries are still continuing, but it's important that people come forward if they have seen either of these vehicles in the Flat Bush area between 4.50pm and 5.15pm," Ms McPherson said.