Man who twice attacked one-month-old baby jailed for 10 years

A man who twice inflicted grave injuries on his month-old baby has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

Hayden Gray, 32, was sentenced in the High Court in Christchurch on two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Justice Osborne said Gray had shaken or violently thrown Carter Hutton against a soft object, causing a large part of the baby's brain to die.

The baby himself died a year later. Ten days before that incident Gray had inflicted a large number of rib and other bone fractures on the child.

Justice Osborne said Gray had not sought immediate help after the second assault and his failure to take responsibility for his conduct led to suspicion falling on the baby's mother.

