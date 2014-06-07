Man treated for suspected gun shot wounds at Palmerston North petrol station

A man is being treated by paramedics at a petrol station tonight in Palmerston North having sustained suspected gun shot wounds.

Emergency services were called around 9:30pm today to the Gull service station in the suburb of Roslyn and were treating a patient with possible gun shot wounds, an ambulance spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Police said they are treating a man with an injury to his arm but would not clarify if it was a gun shot wound.