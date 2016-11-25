 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man thrown off feet by exploding fish smoker north of Auckland

share

Source:

NZN

A man has been blown off his feet and badly injured by an exploding fish smoker north of Auckland.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Source: Westpac Rescue Helicopter

The man, in his 50s, had been attempting to relight the smoker at Point Wells, near Orewa, yesterday morning when the cooker exploded, Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters said.

The force threw him clear and burned his limbs.

A chopper crew airlifted to him Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Mr Anderton died peacefully overnight in Christchurch, aged 79.

Live stream: Watch as former deputy prime minister Jim Anderton is farewelled in Christchurch

00:36
2
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

3
"Dolly" Amy Jayne Everett

Father of teen who died suddenly challenges bullies to attend her funeral

01:52
4
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

'In a bit of shock' - Mystery $6.5 million Lotto winner comes forward to claim their prize

5

'It's 3am and I am not sleeping' - harrowing police officer Facebook post relives misery of crash scene


Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

QV says the frenzy of the previous three years gave way to more normal activity in NZ's housing markets.

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.

01:52
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Could it be you? Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 