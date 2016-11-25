Man thrown off feet by exploding fish smoker north of Auckland

A man has been blown off his feet and badly injured by an exploding fish smoker north of Auckland.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Source: Westpac Rescue Helicopter

The man, in his 50s, had been attempting to relight the smoker at Point Wells, near Orewa, yesterday morning when the cooker exploded, Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters said.

The force threw him clear and burned his limbs.