Man thrown 10m from bike into paddock on Waikato country road

A man has been thrown about 10 metres from his motorcycle into a paddock on the corner of a Waikato country road.
The motorcyclist in his 30s had lost control of his bike in the Pukekawa area a little after 10am this morning.
The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew airlifted him to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition with a severe leg injury.
