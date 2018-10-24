Man threatens store workers with knife, gets away with cash, tobacco in Invercargill robbery

Two store workers have been left shaken, but otherwise unharmed, after an aggravated robbery at Invercargill's Collingwood Foodcentre.
A man got away with cash and tobacco after threatening the workers with a knife about 3am today, detective Tim Cook said in a statement.
"While the victims were not injured in the incident, they are understandably very shaken and are receiving support," he said.
The offender was about 182cm tall and wore a grey hoodie, blue jeans or chinos, a black balaclava and sunglasses.
Police urge anyone with information about the North Road incident to call 105 quoting file number 191109/3839. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.