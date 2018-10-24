Man threatens store workers with knife, gets away with cash, tobacco in Invercargill robbery

TODAY |

Two store workers have been left shaken, but otherwise unharmed, after an aggravated robbery at Invercargill's Collingwood Foodcentre.

A man got away with cash and tobacco after threatening the workers with a knife about 3am today, detective Tim Cook said in a statement.

"While the victims were not injured in the incident, they are understandably very shaken and are receiving support," he said.

The offender was about 182cm tall and wore a grey hoodie, blue jeans or chinos, a black balaclava and sunglasses.

Police urge anyone with information about the North Road incident to call 105 quoting file number 191109/3839. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

