Man Tasered, trains delayed after vehicle fleeing police drives onto Auckland train platform

Four people have been arrested following a fleeing driver incident which led to a medical event that stopped several train lines in Auckland today.

It comes after police spotted a vehicle which had previously been reported as stolen in Panmure shortly before 10.45am, police said.

The vehicle was monitored by patrol cars, while the Police Eagle helicopter monitored the car from overhead.

As the vehicle was being monitored, the car fled from police.

The car was then observed by the Police Eagle helicopter driving dangerously across east Auckland as the driver swerved lanes and drove into oncoming traffic, police said.

The fleeing vehicle then travelled through Mount Wellington and Otahuhu, where, at one point, it collided with a member of the public’s vehicle at the intersection of Atkinson Ave and Princes Street.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured in the incident.

The driver continued to flee, before driving onto the platform at Middlemore train station.

Officers then attempted to arrest the four occupants of the vehicle, during which a police officer deployed a Taser while attempting to apprehend the driver.

The man subsequently had a medical event and first aid has immediately been given. The driver has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Three other occupants in the car have been arrested by police.