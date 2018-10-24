TODAY |

Man taken into police custody after woman dies in Kapiti Coast

A man has been taken into police custody after a woman died in the Kapiti Coast last night.

Emergency services were alerted to a serious assault at a property in Marine Parade, Raumati, at around 8pm last night, police said.

Police remain on the scene while they conduct scene examinations as part of their homicide investigation.

A man in his 40s was taken into police custody in Raumati South shortly after the woman's body was discovered. He has not yet been formally charged, they said, but is expected to face serious charges.

The man and woman were known to each other, they said, and would like to reassure the community this was an isolated incident.

