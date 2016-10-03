Man taken into custody after allegedly assaulting KiwiRail staff member in Wellington

The Capital Connection passenger train service in Wellington, operated by KiwiRail and MetLink, ground to a halt for 45 minutes last night after a staff member was allegedly assaulted.

KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer Todd Moyle told 1 NEWS a KiwiRail staff member was working on the train when they were assaulted about 6.15pm.

"Police were called and they have reported that a man is in custody," Mr Moyle said.

"This type of incident is unacceptable. Our staff member will be offered all the support that they need," he said, adding he also regretted the inconvenience to passengers.

A police media spokesperson told 1 NEWS no injuries were reported, but confirmed a man had been taken into custody.