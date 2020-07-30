Man tailgated staff member to escape managed isolation facility in Auckland CBD

A man tailgated a staff member on foot to briefly escape a managed isolation facility in Auckland CBD this afternoon.

Crowne Plaza. Source: Google Maps

Air Commodore Darryn Webb says the 32-year-old returnee only made it 100 metres from the Crowne Plaza before being caught by Defence Force staff and police around 1pm.

"Defence Force staff verbally challenged the man as he attempted to follow them out a gate, claiming he was a worker. When asked for identification he allegedly refused, and exited onto Albert St," Commodore Webb said.

"AVSEC and Police were immediately alerted, and two Defence Force staff followed the man down Albert St, maintaining a safe distance while doing so until a police officer arrived. The officer was wearing a mask and gloves.

"The man allegedly failed to stop, and was chased for a short distance and apprehended.

"The man arrived from Brisbane on 29 July, and has not received his Covid-19 testing yet. His three-day test is scheduled for 1 August. As the returnee has yet to be tested, the police officer who arrested him is following all necessary precautions."

The man has been summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

Housing Minister Megan Woods credited security measures for the swift capture.

"This is an example of systems working exactly as they should."