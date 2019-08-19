TODAY |

Man sustains critical injuries after being trapped under digger bucket in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A person has been critically injured after being trapped under a digger bucket in Auckland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS responders have extricated one person.

St John earlier said paramedics were treating the injured person, who was conscious and breathing, at the scene on Scott Road in Hobsonville. A Westpac helicopter was dispatched to take the person to Auckland Hospital.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter's crew was alerted of the incident around 8.40am and were sent to assist a male in his twenties.

He was flown to the hospital in a serious condition.

WorkSafe initially told 1 NEWS the agency has been informed of an incident but did not yet have details. 

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust and emergency services assisting patient who was trapped under digger bucket.
Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust and emergency services assisting patient who was trapped under digger bucket. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
2
Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust and emergency services assisting patient who was trapped under digger bucket.
Man sustains critical injuries after being trapped under digger bucket in Auckland
3
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.
Main Taranaki highway closed, serious injuries reported after car and truck collision
4
Perenara had Ihumātao written on his wristband in Saturday night's Bledisloe Test to show his backing of the protest.
Steve Hansen has no issues with TJ Perenara's show of support for Ihumātao - 'It's his decision'
5
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:46
It comes after the man accused of the Christchurch terrorist attack was able to send letters to far right groups from prison.

Cabinet to discuss prison mail policies today, in wake of 4chan letter controversy
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle.

Three teen girls injured in West Auckland police car chase
00:43
Eight new works of art will appear around central Christchurch in a public exhibition

Monstrous hand installation, Quasi, moved from Christchurch Art Gallery to Wellington
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

Main Taranaki highway closed, serious injuries reported after car and truck collision