Man sustains critical injuries after being trapped under digger bucket in Auckland

A person has been critically injured after being trapped under a digger bucket in Auckland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS responders have extricated one person.

St John earlier said paramedics were treating the injured person, who was conscious and breathing, at the scene on Scott Road in Hobsonville. A Westpac helicopter was dispatched to take the person to Auckland Hospital.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter's crew was alerted of the incident around 8.40am and were sent to assist a male in his twenties.

He was flown to the hospital in a serious condition.