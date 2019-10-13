Man who was suspect in Auckland van break-in, dies

A man has died today after he was critically injured in Te Atatu, Auckland in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man was the suspect in an attempted van break-in.

Police confirmed the man died in Auckland Hospital today.

Yesterday police said they had spoken with the van owner, who was released from hospital on Sunday, and a number of witnesses have also been spoken to as part of their inquiries.

Today police said in a statement they are still trying to locate the second man who assisted in the break-in and fled the address.

The man's death will be referred to the Coroner.