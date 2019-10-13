Man who was suspect in Auckland van break-in, dies

A man has died today after he was critically injured in Te Atatu, Auckland in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The man was the suspect in an attempted van break-in.
Police confirmed the man died in Auckland Hospital today.
Yesterday police said they had spoken with the van owner, who was released from hospital on Sunday, and a number of witnesses have also been spoken to as part of their inquiries.
Today police said in a statement they are still trying to locate the second man who assisted in the break-in and fled the address.
The man's death will be referred to the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident who is yet to speak to Police is asked to contact Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.