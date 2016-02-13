 

Man suffers serious injuries during 'horrific unprovoked' robbery in Whangarei

A man has suffered serious injuries to his face after being attacked by two men with weapons during an aggravated robbery in Whangarei on Tuesday.

The man, in his mid twenties, was walking on Lupton Avenue about 10.30pm when he was confronted by two "aggresive" men carrying weapons, Detective Constable Alistair Todd said in a release.

The two men asked the victim to hand over his personal items and then attacked him with weapons.

"The offenders have stolen the victim's personal belongings and separated," Mr Todd said.

The first male attacker is described as being a Maori or Pacific Islander in his early twenties of solid build.

The second male is also a Maori or Pacific Islander, but of skinny build.

"This was a horrific, unprovoked attack by two cowards," said the constable.

"The Whangarei community will not tolerate this type of disgusting behaviour and we ask that anyone who has any information that can assist police contacts us immediately."

Police say a number of staff are investigating the incident and are following positive lines of enquiry.


