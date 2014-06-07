Man suffers fractured neck after armed offenders force their way into his home

A man was assaulted outside his Southland home after he opened his door late last night.

Police car (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The man and his partner were woken at 11pm by a knock on the door at their home in Thornbury, about 30km north-west of Invercargill.

The man was confronted by an offender brandishing a firearm, and who along with two others forced their way into the house.

The resident was taken outside and assaulted on the lawn. He suffered fractures to his neck and a laceration to his head.

Before leaving the address, the offenders searched the house but police say it is unclear whether anything was stolen.

The victim's partner and their child were both home at the time of the attack and are both traumatised by the attack, police say.

Police say the group left in a vehicle, heading towards the Thornbury township on Limestone Plain Road. It's believed a fourth person was driving the car.

Ten officers are working on the case.