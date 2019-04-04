Man suffers fractured jaw while trying to help motorist near Queenstown

Police are appealing for information after a man attacked and robbed a good Samaritan near Queenstown.

Source: 1 NEWS

At 10.30pm Friday night the victim stopped on Crown Range Road at the Eastern Road layby to help a man who was signalling for assistance.

After stopping, the man asked the victim to check his car for problems, before attacking him, punching him several times, and grabbing the victim's backpack and driving off.

The victim is now waiting for surgery on a fractured jaw.

The police say the man was around 1.8 metres tall, likely in his late 20s or early 30s, has a stocky build and was driving a dark four-door saloon.

Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw, Central Otago CIB said: "This was a cowardly attack on a well-meaning person who was trying to help someone he thought was in need."

The victim was able to drive to a family member's house, where police were called and he was taken to hospital.

The offender may have stopped in the Queenstown Arrowtown area or in Wanaka either before or after the assault, Shaw said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105, quoting file number 210327/4376.