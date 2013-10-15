 

Man suffers burns in Invercargill burn-off

An Invercargill man has suffered burns after he fell into a reignited burn-off he was trying to control.

The man suffered moderate burns to his hands, arms and legs after tripping and falling into the reignited burn-off at Ayresdale Road, east of the city, about 10.30pm last night.

He was taken to hospital and firefighters extinguished the fire, says Fire and Emergency NZ's Alan Goldsworthy.

The incident was one of six in what was described as a busy night for Invercargill firefighters.

There were also two house fires, a road crash, a bonfire and torched derelict cars alongside the railway line.

Southland

Fire generic

Fire engulfs primary school classroom in West Auckland

