Man subdued with Taser, pepper spray after attacking policeman in Dunedin

NZN

A policeman has been left bloodied after being attacked by a man on a central Dunedin street.

Police were called to Princes Street over an alleged robbery around 3.20pm today, and shortly afterwards approached a person of interest on Bond Street.

Police used OC spray and a Taser while trying to apprehend a man and a male officer was allegedly assaulted with a weapon, sustaining moderate facial injuries, says Otago Coastal Area Commander, Inspector Jason Guthrie.

"It is extremely disappointing to have an officer injured in this way," Insp Guthrie said.

"Police regularly display significant courage in situations that challenge their personal safety, and this is a great example of that."

The officer has been treated at Dunedin Hospital and will likely be discharged later today.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow facing several charges.

A full investigation of the wider circumstances surrounding the original incident is underway.

