Man struck over the head from behind with hammer in 'cowardly' central Auckland attack

A man is on the loose after another man was hit over the head with a hammer in central Auckland yesterday.

Police say the "unprovoked attack" took place at 9am yesterday while the victim said on a bench near the corner of Lorne St and Rutland St, outside Auckland Central Library.

They say the man was struck from behind before the attacker fled the scene - seen running up Rutland Street towards Mayoral Drive.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious head injuries. He is now in a stable condition in hospital.

"We want to find the dangerous offender who was responsible for this vicious attack and hold them to account," Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said in a statement today.

Mr Baldwin labelled the attack, "shocking, unprovoked and cowardly".

Police have released a CCTV image of a person of interest who may have further information.

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6557 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.