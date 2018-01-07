 

'A man who stood strongly for what he believed in' – Jacinda Ardern remembers Jim Anderton

The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.
Born in Auckland the 79-year-old successfully campaigned for Kiwibank, held an array of portfolios and became Deputy Prime Minister to Helen Clark in 1999.

Born in Auckland the 79-year-old successfully campaigned for Kiwibank, held an array of portfolios and became Deputy Prime Minister to Helen Clark in 1999.

He died peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch overnight.

