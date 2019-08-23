Man still at large after Rotorua shooting incident

Police are still trying to locate one of the men involved in a Rotorua firearms incident on Sunday where police were fired upon and a bystander was injured.

Police were following a suspected stolen vehicle on Te Ngae Road, Owhata, at about 5.35pm on September 1, said Inspector Brendon Keenan, Acting Rotorua Area Commander.

An occupant got out of the vehicle and fired at police, hitting the patrol car, he said.

During the incident, a nearby motorist received moderate injuries.

The alleged offender then threatened a person and took their vehicle, Inspector Keenan said.

Further down Te Ngae Road, he then stopped at an address, where he took a second vehicle.

That vehicle was followed by police and was spiked, coming to a stop on State Highway 30 near Okatina Road.

The alleged offender has been taken into custody and the firearm recovered, Inspector Keenan said.

Police say the driver of the first suspected stolen vehicle fled the scene and is still being sought by police.

Police would like to hear from any member of the public who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation.