TODAY |

Man still at large after Rotorua shooting incident

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice

Police are still trying to locate one of the men involved in a Rotorua firearms incident on Sunday where police were fired upon and a bystander was injured.

Police were following a suspected stolen vehicle on Te Ngae Road, Owhata, at about 5.35pm on September 1, said Inspector Brendon Keenan, Acting Rotorua Area Commander.

An occupant got out of the vehicle and fired at police, hitting the patrol car, he said. 

During the incident, a nearby motorist received moderate injuries.

The alleged offender then threatened a person and took their vehicle, Inspector Keenan said.

Further down Te Ngae Road, he then stopped at an address, where he took a second vehicle.

That vehicle was followed by police and was spiked, coming to a stop on State Highway 30 near Okatina Road.

The alleged offender has been taken into custody and the firearm recovered, Inspector Keenan said.

Police say the driver of the first suspected stolen vehicle fled the scene and is still being sought by police.

Police would like to hear from any member of the public who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Andy Flinn or Detective Sergeant Garry Hawkins on (07) 349 9400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
 

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
2
Man jailed for 13 years over death of Ngaruawahia man Mitchell Paterson
3
Team NZ launches its first 2021 America’s Cup boat
4
Young girl approached by man in white van in Masterton telling her to 'get in'
5
Samoa name 10 NZ-based Super Rugby players to face Wallabies
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Young girl approached by man in white van in Masterton telling her to 'get in'

Customs seize $235 million worth of meth in shipping container at Ports of Auckland

Northland's rail line gets $95 million boost from Government

Comm Comm takes UDC Finance to High Court over what they say are unreasonable default fees