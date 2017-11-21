Man steals vehicle after being involved in high-speed Lower Hutt collision, crashes again, dies after fleeing scene

A man has died after trying to escape an initial high-speed crash in a stolen car which he then crashed in bush near Wellington.

Police were called to a crash in Lower Hutt last night after the man crashed into two other cars at around 8pm near the intersection of Cambridge Tce and Naenae Rd in Avalon.

The man managed to get out of his damaged car before attempting to stop other vehicles to steal them.

It is understood the man managed to stop a car and attempted to drag a child out before punching the woman driving and stealing the vehicle.

The man then took off up State Highway 2 on Remutaka Hill Rd, where he crashed into a barrier.

He then ditched the vehicle and headed into the bush off the side of the road where he was later found by police in a near-death state, Police said.

"A male driver in a car crashed into two other vehicles, the female passenger in his vehicle received minor injuries," Senior Sergeant Mark Scott said.

"As well as this, four people in one car received moderate injuries and one person in the third vehicle received minor injuries.

"When emergency services arrived at the scene the man had left the car and run into the bush. Police located him in a critical condition in the bush at around 9:25pm. CPR was performed but he was pronounced dead a short time later."