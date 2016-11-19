Man stabs himself while skinning a pig

Source:NZN
A 24-year-old man has been flown from Te Kaha to Tauranga Hospital for treatment to a serious stab wound.
The man accidentally stabbed himself in the upper leg while skinning a pig and the injury was so bad it was potentially life-threatening, says the operator of Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter.
It was sent to the medical centre in the Bay of Plenty township about 1pm today.
The man was stabilised by St John paramedics and a local doctor before being flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.
