Man stabs himself while skinning a pig

A 24-year-old man has been flown from Te Kaha to Tauranga Hospital for treatment to a serious stab wound.

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter. Source: 1 NEWS

The man accidentally stabbed himself in the upper leg while skinning a pig and the injury was so bad it was potentially life-threatening, says the operator of Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter.

It was sent to the medical centre in the Bay of Plenty township about 1pm today.