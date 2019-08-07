Man stabbed while trying to stop armed robbery in Invercargill

Police are turning to the public for help after a man was stabbed during a robbery gone wrong at an Invercargill convenience store on Thursday.
Just before 9:30pm, a man armed with what is believed to be a gun, entered the Gladstone Night ‘n Day and demanded cash.
A member of the public had attempted to intervene once a second man entered the store but was stabbed.
The man has since been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Both offenders fled the scene in a two-door red Honda Civic, which was stolen from Pork Pie Lane earlier in the evening.
The first man had been wearing a black Ford hoodie, black sneakers, dark blue Champion sweatpants, a black beanie and white gloves.
While the other suspect was wearing a black ‘LA’ hoodie, jeans and a red bandana over his face.
The car, which is also thought to be linked to a petrol drive off, was found later that night.
Police are urging anyone living in the Gloucester Street/Drury Lane area to look through their properties for anything which could have been discarded by the pair.
Anyone with information has been asked to call 105, quoting file number 200731/0942, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.