Man stabbed while trying to stop armed robbery in Invercargill

Police are turning to the public for help after a man was stabbed during a robbery gone wrong at an Invercargill convenience store on Thursday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Just before 9:30pm, a man armed with what is believed to be a gun, entered the Gladstone Night ‘n Day and demanded cash.

A member of the public had attempted to intervene once a second man entered the store but was stabbed.

The man has since been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Both offenders fled the scene in a two-door red Honda Civic, which was stolen from Pork Pie Lane earlier in the evening.

The first man had been wearing a black Ford hoodie, black sneakers, dark blue Champion sweatpants, a black beanie and white gloves.

While the other suspect was wearing a black ‘LA’ hoodie, jeans and a red bandana over his face.

The car, which is also thought to be linked to a petrol drive off, was found later that night.

Police are urging anyone living in the Gloucester Street/Drury Lane area to look through their properties for anything which could have been discarded by the pair.