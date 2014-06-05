Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in upmarket Auckland suburb

A 72-year-old man was stabbed in the neck in what police say was an unprovoked attack in an Auckland park yesterday.

Police officer Source: 1 NEWS

The victim was with family members in Little Rangitoto Reserve in Remuera when at around 4.30pm, a man approached him and tried to spark up a conversation.

An altercation has taken place, and the man was struck in the neck, causing a deep cut which required medical attention.

The attacker was seen running down Upland Road towards Benson Road.

"The victim and his family are obviously very shaken by this incident," Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Newman said.

The attacker was white with olive skin and of medium build. He was wearing dark clothing.