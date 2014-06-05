 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in upmarket Auckland suburb

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 72-year-old man was stabbed in the neck in what police say was an unprovoked attack in an Auckland park yesterday.

Police officer

Source: 1 NEWS

The victim was with family members in Little Rangitoto Reserve in Remuera when at around 4.30pm, a man approached him and tried to spark up a conversation.

An altercation has taken place, and the man was struck in the neck, causing a deep cut which required medical attention.

The attacker was seen running down Upland Road towards Benson Road.

"The victim and his family are obviously very shaken by this incident," Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Newman said.

The attacker was white with olive skin and of medium build. He was wearing dark clothing.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area between 4pm and 5pm and saw anything suspicious. 

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:40
1
Helen Clark was asked about migration and the response from countries where refugees were arriving.

'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

02:25
2
It's happening. Donald Trump has signed off on the controversial, 3000km-long wall along the US border with Mexico.

Kiwis heading to the US could face interviews under Trump's new rules

01:10
3
Young Eden Hasson, 10, and his dad Chris were out on the water when they noticed a scary visitor in their midst.

Watch: Boy comes within inches of great white shark during surf at Aussie beach

00:42
4
Atawhai and Te Manahau Clarkson let the Warriors legend know they aren't quite into the whole fitness thing as much as he is at the moment.

'They're trying to run away!' Watch Jenny-May's twins react to trying squats with 'uncle' Ruben Wiki

00:19
5
The 'bouncer' parked his Audi on a stranger's drive so she blocked him in with her Skoda for two hours as 'a lesson'.

Watch: The moment a furious Audi driver tries bouncing a car blocking his way

01:40
Helen Clark was asked about migration and the response from countries where refugees were arriving.

'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

Ms Clark was considered a frontrunner by many of her fans hoping to see a woman lead the UN for the first time.

An illustration of what a South Island kokako would look like.

Have you seen this bird? $5000 bounty for South Island kokako sightings

It was listed as extinct as recently as 2013, but recent sightings prompted a status change to "data deficient".

00:52
Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams on life at home, injury recovery and whether he expects to play for the All Blacks this year

Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

00:42
Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

'This could be done' – Peter Dunne keen to gauge interest in shifting summer holidays

Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

01:41
Peter Thiel was given citizenship five years ago – now Labour MP Iain Lees-Galloway wants to know why.

Dunne steers clear of questions around American billionaire's NZ citizenship

The Internal Affairs Minister says Peter Thiel's citizenship took place outside of his watch, but he thinks it was handled with "due process at the time".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ