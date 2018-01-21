 

Man stabbed in second Auckland brawl had helped man hit by car night before

A second consecutive night of violence at the same east Auckland property has left three more people injured, less than 24 hours after a car drove through a mob fighting on the street outside the house. 

Two people have been stabbed and one other beaten during the second brawl at an address in Panmure last night.

Two men were hit by a car at the Tripoli Road home on Friday night and police believe both incidents are connected.

Police were called out to the suburb of Panmure last night for the second time in two nights.
Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said today that none of the victims in last night's brawl were responsible for the vehicle driving into people the night before. 

"One of the people who was stabbed last night, in fact the person who sustained the most serious injuries in last night's incident, was someone who provided valuable assistance to the person most seriously injured on Friday night.

"Despite coming from the opposing group this person made the choice to stay with the injured man until the ambulance arrived, and he even assisted in lifting the car off him," said Inspector Pascoe.

"This just goes to show how things can go spectacularly wrong when people attempt to take the law into their own hands, to seek retribution in this way."

Police were again called to the property at 11.20 last night to reports of a large group of people fighting.

Investigators say it appears a fight at a party was the trigger for the violence.
Police say the group entered the house, confronting the occupants and damaging property.

Three people were injured, two with stab wounds and one with a blunt-force injury.

They were taken to Auckland Hospital and have since been discharged.

One man critically injured on Friday night at the same address remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police say they do not want to see anyone else hurt and are urging those involved to "leave this to police".

Seventeen investigators are working on the matter, Inspector Pascoe said he's "confident" they will identify those responsible.

Patrols are being increased in the Glen Innes and Panmure areas following the brawls. 

