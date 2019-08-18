TODAY |

Man sought by police in relation to stabbing in Christchurch service station

A man is being sought by police in relation to a stabbing at a Christchurch service station this morning.

It comes after a man and woman entered a petrol station on the corner of Edgeware Road and Cranford Street, in Edgeware, at around 6.30am, police said. Two men entered the service station a short time later, where they walked to the seating area.

A man, in red, is being sought by police in relation to a stabbing in a Christchurch service station. Source: New Zealand Police

As the man and woman left, one of the two men made an offensive gesture towards them. The man and woman continued on their way, after which the man in the seated area returned to the scene with an associate.

The man, who was with a woman, was then approached by one of the men in the waiting area and stabbed twice with a small knife, they said.

The man was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The suspect, who was not known to the victim, was initially wearing a black top and black pants but later put on a red t-shirt with "ITALIA" on the back.

A man being sought by police after a stabbing in a Christchurch service station. Source: New Zealand Police

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Two men entering a Christchurch service station before a man was stabbed inside. Source: New Zealand Police
