Man sought by police following May 13 shooting in South Auckland

A man is wanted by police in connection to a shooting in South Auckland earlier this month and police are appealing to the public for sightings of the man.

Police say Elijah Dennis Waterman, 38, is wanted over an incident on Grayson Ave in Papatoetoe on May 13 after which a man turned up at Middlemore Hospital with a gunshot wound.

"Waterman has a warrant for his arrest in relation to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says in a statement.

