Man sought by police after woman assaulted on Palmerston North walkway

Palmerston North Police are appealing to the public for information after a woman was assaulted on Tuesday night while walking along the Mangaone Stream Walkway.

The Mangaone Stream Walkway in Palmerston North. Source: Google Maps

The incident happened at about 6.00pm when the woman was walking along the walkway near Amberly Avenue and was followed by a man on a bicycle.

The woman required medical treatment for her injuries sustained in the attack.

Police say she is now recovering at home.

The man is described as middle-aged, Maori, and was wearing dark clothing.

Police say increased patrols are operating in the area.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity, or who has concerns for the safety of themselves or others, should phone 111 immediately.

Anyone who has information about this incident or those involved should get in touch with Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan by phoning 105 and quoting file number 191126/7004.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

