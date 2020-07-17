Man sought after cards skimmed at parking machines at Auckland, Waikato hospitals

Police are asking for help finding a man as they investigate a series of card skimming incidents at Auckland and Waikato hospitals.

Police are trying to find a man after a series of card skimming incidents at Auckland and Waikato hospitals. Source: Supplied

There are reports of incidents in May and June, where victims discovered money was being unknowingly taken out of their bank accounts.

In each incident, it came after using the Wilson parking machines at either Auckland or Waikato Hospital.

Police are now trying to track down a man caught on CCTV at the Waikato DHB property.

In the images, the man can be seen wearing a dark hoodie and a grey-and-blue puffy vest, as well as dark pants, dark shoes and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, and quote file number 200706/8833.