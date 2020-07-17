TODAY |

Man sought after cards skimmed at parking machines at Auckland, Waikato hospitals

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are asking for help finding a man as they investigate a series of card skimming incidents at Auckland and Waikato hospitals.

Police are trying to find a man after a series of card skimming incidents at Auckland and Waikato hospitals. Source: Supplied

There are reports of incidents in May and June, where victims discovered money was being unknowingly taken out of their bank accounts.

In each incident, it came after using the Wilson parking machines at either Auckland or Waikato Hospital.

Police are now trying to track down a man caught on CCTV at the Waikato DHB property.

In the images, the man can be seen wearing a dark hoodie and a grey-and-blue puffy vest, as well as dark pants, dark shoes and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, and quote file number 200706/8833.

People who think they've been a victim of card skimming should contact their bank immediately and report it to police on the non-emergency number 105.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hamilton and Waikato
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man sought after cards skimmed at parking machines at Auckland, Waikato hospitals
2
Mother of two children killed in Christchurch house fire blames herself - 'I lost two babies in one night'
3
Returnee thought to have recovered from Covid-19 tests positive again, put back in quarantine
4
National Party 'wasted a bit of time' under Muller but is now 'stronger than four weeks ago' under Collins - Simon Bridges
5
What to do when you have too much cerumen - or earwax
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:21

Mother of two children killed in Christchurch house fire blames herself - 'I lost two babies in one night'

Severe thunderstorms, torrential rain forecast for parts of Northland this morning

Morning Briefing July 17: 'My time is up' - Two more National MPs to retire at election
02:31

National Party 'wasted a bit of time' under Muller but is now 'stronger than four weeks ago' under Collins - Simon Bridges