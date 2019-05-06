TODAY |

Man who slashed ex-girlfriend's throat in Kapiti sentenced to 10 years for murder

A man who slashed the throat of his ex-girlfriend in public has today been sentence to 10 years in prison.

Brian McConachie was sentenced at Wellington High Court today over the murder of Irina Scantee on August 17 last year.

Police Detective Sergeant Anna Grant of Kapiti Police acknowledged the sentence, as well as the members of public who saw the murder happen.

Ms Grant said Ms Scantee's death "has been a source of enormous grief for her family and loved ones, both here in New Zealand and in her home country of Romania".

"The sentence imposed today will not ease that grief, but is nevertheless an important step in the healing process," Ms Grant said.

"I would like to acknowledge three other victims in this matter - the members of the public who witnessed Irina's death.

"Their victim impact statements demonstrated what an incredibly traumatic event this was for them.

"I thank them for their courage and strength throughout this investigation."

