Man shot by police in Whanganui has died

The man shot by Police in Whanganui this evening has now died.

A police Armed Offenders Squad officer.

Police were called to a family harm incident at a Mitchell Street address in Aramoho just after 7pm tonight.

A&nbsp;male at the address came out with a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Police have then withdrawn and set up cordons in the area, and the Armed Offenders Squad was called.

The man has pointed the gun towards Police, and has then been shot.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, but has since died.

