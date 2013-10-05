 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Man shot by police in Nelson charged after making 'multiple threats to harm'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The man who was shot by police in Nelson overnight has been arrested on outstanding warrants for unrelated incidents and has also been charged with unlawfully being on a property. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they tried to stop a vehicle after 1am when they noticed it was driving slowly and erratically.

The vehicle stopped on Vanguard Street and the driver ran off.

A police dog unit was called and the man was tracked to a property on Waimea Road.

The 34-year-old confronted the police officer, saying he was armed.

Armed police were then called to the property.

Superintendent Mike Johnson says the man "challenged" the officers and it was believed he was armed.

A police dog was deployed and officers fired a shot when the man continued to threaten them.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his elbow and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is in a stable condition.

Tasman District Commander, Superintendent Mike Johnson said a scene examination of the Waimea Road address where the man was shot is underway, as well as an examination of the vehicle he was in. 

He said further charges may be filed as the investigation continues. 

NO GUN FOUND

Superintendent Johnson says no firearm has been found so far but a full scene examination is underway.

One officer involved was treated for a dog bite at hospital.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been advised of the incident.

Police will also review the incident alongside these other investigations and the officers involved are receiving welfare support.

"The man in this situation was known to Police and made multiple threats to harm the Police who attended this incident," says Superintendent Johnson.

"The staff managing this incident were very aware of the danger they faced and the need to contain this incident for their own safety and the safety of the wider community.

"While no Police officer expects to have to use potentially lethal force when they begin their shift, it is a very real risk and our staff are well trained to make the right tactical decisions based on the information they have at the time."

Related

Nelson

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
The US President isn't used to waiting, but Agata Kornhauser-Duda ignored his offer in favour of his wife.

Watch: Awkward! Donald Trump's handshake brutally rejected by Polish First Lady

00:37
2
The cyclist and truck driver collided while riding down a busy road in London.

Video: 'F***king idiot!' - truck driver loses his cool after nearly knocking cyclist off bike

00:20
3
The former worker was charged with assault after punching the 89-year-old man in the head while changing his diaper.

Graphic warning: Canadian care worker punches vulnerable dementia patient 11 times in the head


00:30
4
The pain Bethanie Mattek-Sands was suffering was too much for other players to handle.

Video: Players left in tears after US tennis star screams in pain after suffering horrifying knee injury

01:41
5
Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

'The tensions are high, which is good' - TJ Perenara shuts down rumours of 'scuffles' at All Blacks training

03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.


01:41
Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

'The tensions are high, which is good' - TJ Perenara shuts down rumours of 'scuffles' at All Blacks training

Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

00:36
The New Zealand Dental Association says they don't think the high cost of going to the dentist is to blame for the low rate of dental appointments.

Dental Association says price not the only reason fewer Kiwis getting teeth checked

Only 47.5 per cent of Kiwis over the age of 15 visited the dentist for the year ending June 2016.

01:51
Matty could fire off a decent pass, but the former All Blacks fullback wasn't convinced a career in the game loomed for the Breakfast weatherman.

'You could carry out the tea' – Mils Muliaina gently suggests rugby isn't for Matty McLean, who takes epic tumble on Eden Park turf

Matty could fire off a decent pass, but the former All Blacks fullback wasn't convinced a career in the game loomed for the Breakfast weatherman.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ