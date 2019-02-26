TODAY |

Man shot by police in Christchurch gunfight wanted after cop cars twice fired upon at the weekend

A man who was seriously injured after getting involved in a gunfight with police in Christchurch last night was wanted for an earlier incident in which he is believed to have shot at officers.

Canterbury District Commander superintendent John Price, speaking to reporters today, said, "a man, a 33-year-old, Woolston residence, had been wanted in relation to an earlier incident on Anzac Drive early on Saturday morning where shots were fired at two police cars in two separate events".

In the earlier incident, officers signalled for a car to stop in Wainoni due to the manner of its driving on Saturday morning.

Superintendent John Price spoke to reporters about the incident today. Source: 1 NEWS

The car failed to stop, and officers saw what they believed to be shots fired from the vehicle towards the police, he said.

Police immediately abandoned the pursuit, after which further shots were fired from the same vehicle towards a stationary police car parked on Dyers Road.

On Tuesday night, the vehicle being sought by police was located by police in Richmond at around 7.20pm.

The driver was signalled to stop, but they instead failed to stop, fleeing from police.

A pursuit was initiated, and “during the pursuit, the man appeared to drive deliberately towards an officer who was laying down road spikes”, he said.

The officer involved was not injured in the incident, and the car came to a stop on Eveleyn Couzins Ave.

The suspect immediately got out of the vehicle and presented a firearm, which he proceeded to use to shoot at police multiple times.

Police returned fire, and the man was shot in the lower body.

Footage provided to 1 NEWS yesterday appeared to show the man engaging in gunfire with police.

He remains in Christchurch Hospital under armed guard.

There are reports a person has been shot following an incident in Christchurch’s Shirley. Source: Supplied
