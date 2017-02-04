Man shot by police in Christchurch after pointing gun at police

A 24-year-old man is to be released from hospital this morning after sustaining a wound to his cheek after being shot by police in Christchurch overnight.

The man was shot after he presented a firearm at police.

The incident happened at around 2am today when police responded to reports of suspicious behaviour on the corner of St Marks Street and St Lukes Street in Woolston.

"While patrolling in the area they located a suspicious vehicle with two occupants," Superintendent Lane Todd said in a statement.

Police went to speak with the occupants of the vehicle and recognised the passenger.

"The passenger presented a firearm and police fired shots at him," said Mr Todd.

First aid was given and the man was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance, where police are still in attendance.

The man has already been arrested and will be taken into custody once released from hospital.

The other occupant of the vehicle is assisting police with their inquiries.