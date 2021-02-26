TODAY |

Man shot by police during standoff in Auckland's Papatoetoe dies in hospital

A man shot and wounded by police in Papatoetoe, Auckland yesterday evening has died.

Police were called to the Avis Street property in Papatoetoe following reports of a gun being fired through a window of a neighbouring house around 5.50pm yesterday. Nobody was injured as a result of that shooting.

The police armed offenders squad and Eagle helicopter were brought in and cordons were put in place to surround the street.

Just before 8.30pm, the man came out of the house with a shotgun, officers repeatedly asked him to drop the gun and he failed to do so. He was then shot by police.

Police say in a statement today St John ambulance staff immediately administered advanced first aid before the man was transported to Middlemore Hospital for surgery, where he has died.

Police said they won't name the man until he is formerly identified and all of his next-of-kin have been informed of the death.

However, Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said both the man’s family and police staff were being well supported following last night’s incident.

"Serious incidents such as this are really upsetting for all involved," she said.

"As we've said before, this really is a worst-case scenario for our staff who unfortunately were put into a position last night where they have had to use lethal force to ensure not only their safety but the safety of the wider community.

“We now also have a family who have lost a loved one and so we will do what we can to ensure they are well supported along with Victim Support."

A critical incident investigation into the shooting is now underway and the IPCA has been notified.

