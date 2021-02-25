TODAY |

Man shot by police during Papatoetoe standoff, in critical condition

A man is in a critical condition after being shot by police during an incident in South Auckland's Papatoetoe tonight.

Police were called to the Avis Street property following reports of a gun being fired through a window of a neighbouring house around 5.50pm. Nobody was injured as a result of that shooting. 

The police armed offenders squad and Eagle helicopter were brought in and cordens were put in place surrounding the street. 

Just before 8.30pm, a man appeared from the house carrying a gun and was shot by police, authorities said. 

He's now been taken to hospital in a critical condition. 

According to police, a cordon will remain surrounding the property overnight and a scene examination will begin tomorrow. 

A critical incident investigation into the shooting is now underway and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified, police said. 

