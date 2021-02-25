Man shot by police during Papatoetoe standoff, in critical condition

A man is in a critical condition after being shot by police during an incident in South Auckland's Papatoetoe tonight.

Police have cordened off streets in Papatoetoe while they respond to a serious incident. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the Avis Street property following reports of a gun being fired through a window of a neighbouring house around 5.50pm. Nobody was injured as a result of that shooting.

The police armed offenders squad and Eagle helicopter were brought in and cordens were put in place surrounding the street.

Just before 8.30pm, a man appeared from the house carrying a gun and was shot by police, authorities said.

He's now been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

According to police, a cordon will remain surrounding the property overnight and a scene examination will begin tomorrow.