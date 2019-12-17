Man shot by police after allegedly threatening staff member at primary school in Hastings

A man has been shot by police after allegedly threatening a staff member at Flaxmere Primary School in Hastings.

Flaxmere Primary School. Source: Google Maps

Police say they received a report of a man making threats toward a staff member at Flaxmere Primary School at 2.11pm today.

The school went into lockdown and police were immediately dispatched to the school.

Police say they were initially advised the man was carrying a firearm, and attending officers were armed.

The man was located by police with what they say appeared to be a firearm and he was shot once.

The officers administered medical attention and the man was taken by ambulance to hospital where he’s reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

No students were harmed in the incident.

Police say the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified of this incident and a thorough investigation is ongoing.