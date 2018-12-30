Man shot in stomach in South Auckland, shooter still at large

Police cordon Otara street after man shot in stomach
Police and emergency services have cordoned off an area in Otara after a man was shot in the stomach this morning.
The incident occurred on Waimate Street shortly after 10.30am.
The person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious but non-life-threatening condition, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
Authorities have not yet located the shooter, who is believed to be known to the victim, police said.
Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area if possible.