Man shot in the arm by police after allegedly brandishing knife during chase in Marlborough

A man has been shot in the arm by police during a wild chase in Marlborough today.

The incident began when a man who was wanted by police failed to stop for them on State Highway 1.

Police say they deployed spikes and the vehicle came to a stop at an intersection of Hardings Rd on SH1.

The man then allegedly presented a knife and was shot in the arm by police.

Police immediately issued first aid and the man was transported to Wairau hospital.

The alleged offender is under police guard in hospital.