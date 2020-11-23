TODAY |

Man shot in arm in Auckland incident

A man has been shot in the arm after an incident in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington last night. 

Police were called to Carbine Road following reports of a shooting around 8.30pm. 

“Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident, including where and how the person was injured,” a spokesperson told 1 NEWS. 

The man was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area that could help police with their investigation is asked to contact them on 105.

