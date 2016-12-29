Man shot during early morning home invasion expected to make full recovery

Source:
The man shot and injured during a home invasion in Christchurch has undergone surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.
The shooting happened on Morley Street in the suburb of Bryndwr around 2am.
The 25-year-old victim was shot by one or two intruders, police say.
Police are appealing for help about the case, in particular any sightings of a 1998 purple coloured Honda Accord, registration XC4771.
A black Subaru station wagon was also seen in the area.
Police are appealing for anyone who sees the vehicles to call 111.
It is believed the address and/or person was targeted and there is no immediate concern for the wider community, police say.
It is thought that the people involved are known to each other.
