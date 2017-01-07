Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

The name of the man who was shot dead by police last night in Whanganui has been released by police.

He was Savey Kevin Sous, 32, from Upper Hutt. He was of Cambodian descent and had been living in New Zealand for around 24 years.

Sous was shot three times in the arm and torso. Police say using a Taser was not an option.

They say he was known to police and had a history of crime including family violence.

Police were called to a family harm incident at a Mitchell Street address in Aramoho just after 7pm.

A male at the address came out with a loaded sawn-off shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Police withdrew, set up cordons in the area, and the Armed Offenders Squad was called.

The man pointed the gun towards Police, and was shot.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, but since died.

The woman who was attacked is believed to be in a relationship with Sous.

She is out of hospital and is being supported by family and Victim Support.