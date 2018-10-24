Man shot dead by police in Taranaki

A man has died after being shot by police near Brixton, near Waitara in Taranaki this afternoon.
According to police, around 3:40pm, they received a call regarding a man in his 50s in distress who had left a Brixton property in a vehicle and was believed to be in possession of a gun.
Police then located the stationary vehicle on Mamaku Road, off State Highway 3, around 4:10pm.
Police say when officers advanced on the vehicle, the occupant, who was known to police, presented a gun at them.
The man was then shot by police.
First aid was immediately administered, however the man died at the scene a short time later.
Police are still working at the scene and making initial inquiries into the incident.
A scene guard will be in place overnight.
A Critical Incident Investigation into the shooting is now underway and the IPCA has been notified.
The death will also be referred to the Coroner.