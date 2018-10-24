TODAY |

Man shot dead by police in Taranaki

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

A man has died after being shot by police near Brixton, near Waitara in Taranaki this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to police, around 3:40pm, they received a call regarding a man in his 50s in distress who had left a Brixton property in a vehicle and was believed to be in possession of a gun.

Police then located the stationary vehicle on Mamaku Road, off State Highway 3, around 4:10pm.

Police say when officers advanced on the vehicle, the occupant, who was known to police, presented a gun at them.

The man was then shot by police.

First aid was immediately administered, however the man died at the scene a short time later.

Police are still working at the scene and making initial inquiries into the incident.

A scene guard will be in place overnight.

A Critical Incident Investigation into the shooting is now underway and the IPCA has been notified.

The death will also be referred to the Coroner.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Taranaki
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Government's official Covid-19 contact tracing app becomes available
2
Man shot dead by police in Taranaki
3
Dr Bloomfield asked to describe Jacinda Ardern in one word - 'Can I have two?'
4
Māori woman living in Auckland's plush Ponsonby targeted by neighbour with vicious racist letter - 'You are not liked and not welcomed here'
5
Sixteen arrested, including Mongrel Mob leader, in massive police raid across Hawke's Bay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

Search underway for trampers missing in Kahurangi National Park for over a week

Jobs under threat at Carter Holt Harvey's Marsden Point wood plant

Pay cuts on the way for some Auckland Council staff as Covid-19 bites revenue