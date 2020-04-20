TODAY |

Man shot dead by police in South Auckland named

Source:  1 NEWS

The man shot dead by police in South Auckland early yesterday has been named.

Neighbours called 111 after seeing the man chopping down powerlines. Source: 1 NEWS

He was 43-year-old Hitesh Navin Lal, with police saying his family are being supported.

Residents in Central Ave, just off Great South Rd in Papatoetoe called authorities after seeing Lal smashing windows, damaging cars and cutting powerlines with a machete, police said yesterday.

An armed officer responded, and shot Lal after he advanced and refused to lower the weapon.

Lal was born in Fiji. 

Police have launched two investigations into the shooting and we have also notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

The matter will also be referred to the Coroner.

