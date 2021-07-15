Man shot dead by police in Hamilton standoff

A man has been shot dead by police in Hillcrest, Hamilton.

Police at the scene of Hamilton shooting. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the scene on O' Donoghue Street seeking an individual on firearms matters when they say they were confronted by an armed man.

According to police, shots were exchanged between them and the man.

Police say he died from a gunshot wound at the scene.

No police officers were shot during the incident.

Local resident Coralie Bristowe told 1 NEWS, "there were what sounded like gunshots, a large volley of gunfire".

She then saw red and blue lights and heard someone yelling, "armed police, put the gun down! Put your hands out the window, anyone else on the vehicle put your hands out the window".

She says this was repeated a few times before a final, "they're not moving" then silence.

A scene guard will be in place overnight and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.