Man shot dead by cops in Tauranga had semi-automatic gun, needed to be stopped 'before he killed someone else'

The man shot dead by police in Tauranga last night "had to be apprehended before he killed someone else" a top cop said today.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle last night on Carmichael Road, but the vehicle proceeded to flee towards the CBD, firing shots. 

The vehicle then stopped and continued shooting at police who returned fire. The man then died at the scene. 

Police were pursuing the vehicle over the double-homicide inquiry taking place in Omanawa, Tauranga earlier this week.

Fronting media this morning Superintendent Andy McGregor said there were two police vehicles and four armed offender squad members involved in last night's event.

Police say it was traumatic for the officers involved.

"The police vehicles have bullet holes in them and the officers are quite distraught," says a police spokesperson. 

The man was believed to have been using a semi-automatic gun, Superintendent McGregor said.

Yesterday's fatal shooting came as homicide police investigate the deaths of two men found dead at an Omanawa property on Tuesday evening.

